Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CATM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 11,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,779. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $800.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.