Cardano (ADA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92.82 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $899.18 million and $92.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005831 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.02322548 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008417 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Exmo, ZB.COM, ABCC, Cryptohub, Gate.io, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinbe, Indodax, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.