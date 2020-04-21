Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Raised to $33.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.73% from the company’s previous close.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,129. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $684.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

