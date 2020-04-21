Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Receives $2.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Capital Senior Living news, COO Brandon Ribar purchased 82,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

CSU stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,039. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 240.37%.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

