Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

NYSE:COF traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 387,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,219. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

