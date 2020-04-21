Canaccord Genuity Lowers WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WIMHY stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

