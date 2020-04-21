Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $55.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

CPB stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 32.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

