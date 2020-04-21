Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE CCO traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 625,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,897. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 72.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$16.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

