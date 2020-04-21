CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 2,395,800 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

CAMP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 60,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CalAmp by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CalAmp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.