Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 7,291,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $700.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,714,000 after buying an additional 1,596,734 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after buying an additional 140,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 533,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.