Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 7,291,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CADE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.
Shares of CADE opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $700.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,714,000 after buying an additional 1,596,734 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after buying an additional 140,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 533,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
