Cabaletta Bio’s (NASDAQ:CABA) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Cabaletta Bio’s (NASDAQ:CABA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cabaletta Bio had issued 6,800,000 shares in its IPO on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $74,800,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of Cabaletta Bio’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $21,882,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

