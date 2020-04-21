C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.08.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $2,027,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.