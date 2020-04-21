Brokerages Set RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTIX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. 10,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

