Brokerages Set Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target at $15.03

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3,684.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,554. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

