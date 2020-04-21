Brokerages Set Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Price Target at C$27.35

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.35.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.66 on Friday, reaching C$25.55. 354,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,593. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

