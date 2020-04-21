Brokerages Set Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Price Target at C$27.35

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.35.
H has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.66 on Friday, reaching C$25.55. 354,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,593. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.