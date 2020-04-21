Brokerages Set Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 4,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,936. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 49,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $115,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,981,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879 over the last three months. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerecor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

