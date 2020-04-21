Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $116.90

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,392. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after buying an additional 716,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after buying an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.