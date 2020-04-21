Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

