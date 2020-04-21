Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.