Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.01) price objective (down from GBX 385 ($5.06)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.33 ($4.20).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON BRW opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 317.79. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The company has a market capitalization of $715.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.22.

In related news, insider Mike Kellard bought 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $3,939,919 in the last three months.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.