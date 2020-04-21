Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 300 at Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price trimmed by Shore Capital from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.01) target price (down previously from GBX 385 ($5.06)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 319.33 ($4.20).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

In related news, insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo bought 9,250 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,919.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

