BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWAY. ValuEngine upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

