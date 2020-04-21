Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 93,302 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,302 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.29% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 305,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.