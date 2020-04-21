Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 37,601 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,601 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $71,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.34. 1,405,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,775. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

