Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 278,338 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,338 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 394,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,114. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

