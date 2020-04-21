Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 193,808 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 193,808 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. 11,213,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

