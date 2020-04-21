Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,713 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $41,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $3,981,000. Sailer Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 177,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

DG traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.37. The stock had a trading volume of 672,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

