Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Cincinnati Financial worth $33,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. 167,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.