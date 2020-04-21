Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $51,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Waters by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

WAT stock traded down $9.01 on Tuesday, hitting $185.32. 14,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

