Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Donaldson worth $83,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,084,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

