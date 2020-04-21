Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 75,597 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of Cooper Companies worth $39,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after buying an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded down $14.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.72. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

