Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of FactSet Research Systems worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,246,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,559,184. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.73.

Shares of FDS traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average of $265.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.