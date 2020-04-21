Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $46,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

