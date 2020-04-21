Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,517 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of 3M worth $58,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.85. 782,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

