Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $70.36 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $70,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.