Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $67.19 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 86,981 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,608,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

