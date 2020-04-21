Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $64.31 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,099 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $64,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,242. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.