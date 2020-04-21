Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $50.41 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,562 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,674. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

