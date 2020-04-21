Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $44.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,942 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $44,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $13,987,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

