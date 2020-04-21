Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $36.60 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 88.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 91.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.