Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $35.83 Million Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.26% of UniFirst worth $35,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $147,958.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $452,154. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,198. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNF. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

