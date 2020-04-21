Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $30.13 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,729 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $30,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 236,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.