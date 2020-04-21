Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.98. 125,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

