Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $27.67 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. 713,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

