Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 121.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 146,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 134,287 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 8,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 145,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $176.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

