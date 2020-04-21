Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.98% of ONE Gas worth $43,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,925. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

