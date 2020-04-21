Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $26,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

