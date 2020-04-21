Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.86% of Highwoods Properties worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,561. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

