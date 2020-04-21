Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 20,594 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $68,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

