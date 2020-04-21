Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.15% of NIC worth $33,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NIC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in NIC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NIC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.